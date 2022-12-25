HitBTC Token (HIT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $206.25 Million

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One HitBTC Token token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HitBTC Token has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. HitBTC Token has a total market cap of $206.25 million and $447,263.80 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HitBTC Token Token Profile

HitBTC Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit. HitBTC Token’s official message board is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

