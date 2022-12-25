Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Director Sells $306,000.00 in Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) Director James Pat Hickman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Pat Hickman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

On Thursday, October 6th, James Pat Hickman sold 420 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $10,063.20.

On Thursday, December 1st, James Pat Hickman sold 10,900 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $277,950.00.

On Friday, November 25th, James Pat Hickman sold 200 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $5,102.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $256.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 29.01%. Research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,272,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,758 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,980,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,968,000 after purchasing an additional 616,951 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth about $12,171,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,919,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,643,000 after purchasing an additional 391,325 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 30.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,541,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,024,000 after purchasing an additional 355,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.