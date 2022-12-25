Huobi Token (HT) Trading 2.9% Lower This Week

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for approximately $5.39 or 0.00032079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $826.66 million and $7.52 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobiwallet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global exchange. It belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies often referred to as exchange tokens. Huobi Token was issued and distributed in 2018 to Huobi users according to a special giveaway plan where platform users were rewarded with free tokens. Of the total supply of 500 million HT, 300 million were distributed to Huobi’s users, 100 million are for platform rewards and operations, and another 100 million is a reservation for team incentives.After the giveaway, users were able to trade it and benefit from the opportunities that the Huobi Token made available on the Huobi platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

