IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Raised to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has C$3.25 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.50.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMG. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.18.

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -4.93. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$1.27 and a 12-month high of C$4.74.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$447.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

