iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1,084.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 131,057 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 83,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDP opened at $24.47 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55.

