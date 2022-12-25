ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. ICON has a market cap of $137.15 million and $1.60 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, "ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 926,210,351 with 919,483,096 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.14880865 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $1,590,934.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community."

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

