IndiGG Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $123.60 Million (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $35,299.17 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

