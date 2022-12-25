InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INMD. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on InMode in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. InMode has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $73.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.20.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). InMode had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company had revenue of $121.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that InMode will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in InMode during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

