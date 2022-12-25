Insider Buying: BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Acquires $198,300.00 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.83 per share, with a total value of $198,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,484,562.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Jeffrey Gould bought 2,666 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $54,253.10.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Jeffrey Gould bought 8,048 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $159,511.36.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jeffrey Gould bought 4,626 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $93,167.64.

On Monday, November 28th, Jeffrey Gould bought 3,818 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $77,123.60.

On Friday, November 18th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 1,900 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.29 per share, with a total value of $38,551.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 15,163 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $289,461.67.

On Monday, October 10th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 12,880 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $245,235.20.

On Thursday, September 29th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 11,347 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $227,280.41.

On Monday, September 26th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 9,168 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $189,044.16.

On Friday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Gould acquired 11,137 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $237,886.32.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

BRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 16.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

