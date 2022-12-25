Insider Buying: Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Director Buys $48,899,512.48 in Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) Director Jan Barta purchased 6,716,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $48,899,512.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,716,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,899,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Groupon Stock Performance

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.94. Groupon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The coupon company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $144.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.60 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 48.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon

GRPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Groupon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Groupon to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Groupon by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,007 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Groupon by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 952,415 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 409,863 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Groupon by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 841,806 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 158,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Groupon by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,314 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after buying an additional 92,374 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Groupon by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,886 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 14,897 shares during the period. 57.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.