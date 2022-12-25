Insider Buying: The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Purchases $946,127.28 in Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 12,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.84 per share, for a total transaction of $946,127.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,850,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,226,797.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 22nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 31,423 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,336,928.51.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 41,446 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,031,774.90.

On Monday, December 5th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 568,681 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.61 per share, for a total transaction of $42,997,970.41.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 1,560,205 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $109,214,350.00.

Howard Hughes Stock Up 3.0 %

HHC opened at $77.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes

HHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,430.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000.

About Howard Hughes

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

