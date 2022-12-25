Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,212 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,220 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.09 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.