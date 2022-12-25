Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1,352.0% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Insider Activity

Intel Stock Performance

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

