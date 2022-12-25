Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

IPAR stock opened at $98.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.99. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $108.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPAR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,472 shares of company stock worth $1,140,569 in the last 90 days. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.