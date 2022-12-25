Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Purchased by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.3% of Joule Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Joule Financial LLC owned about 1.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 101,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 515.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 474,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 397,743 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $22.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,984. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12.

