Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) Shares Bought by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned 1.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 215.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 57.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWMC opened at $83.82 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $74.63 and a 52 week high of $97.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.79.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.