Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.51.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Iris Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.
Iris Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ IREN opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $17.97.
Iris Energy Company Profile
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
