Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.51.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Iris Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ IREN opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

Iris Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Iris Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 65,761 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Iris Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,736,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Iris Energy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 53,226 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

