iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. lowered its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 22,588.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,133,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097,431 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,329,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,387,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6,892.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,799,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,273 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.06 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.14.

