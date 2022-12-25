iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,146 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,046 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.32. 2,737,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,959,392. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.84. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $85.57.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
