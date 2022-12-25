iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $102.16. The stock had a trading volume of 15,408,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,849,701. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.81 and a 200 day moving average of $107.65.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.261 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.