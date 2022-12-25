iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,057 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 12.3% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $25,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $102.16 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.261 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

