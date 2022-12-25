iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,912 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,442,000 after acquiring an additional 509,174 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,280 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,045,000 after acquiring an additional 741,436 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,536,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,601,502. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $80.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

