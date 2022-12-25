iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Wealth CMT’s 6th Largest Position

Wealth CMT decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,312 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Wealth CMT’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wealth CMT’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. OLIO Financial Planning grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 52,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 96.6% during the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 280.9% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 642,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,917,000 after acquiring an additional 473,872 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.74. 3,963,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,407,007. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $116.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.35.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

