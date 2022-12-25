iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,403 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $15,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $220.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $201.82 and a 52-week high of $280.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.57.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

