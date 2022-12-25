iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,922,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,846,568. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

