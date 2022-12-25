iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Holdings Lifted by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $108.91 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $141.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.371 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

