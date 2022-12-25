JasmyCoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $143.34 Million (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One JasmyCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JasmyCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. JasmyCoin has a total market capitalization of $143.34 million and $7.81 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002651 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $880.65 or 0.05240674 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00497093 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,949.32 or 0.29453000 BTC.
JasmyCoin Profile
JasmyCoin launched on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,299,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling JasmyCoin
