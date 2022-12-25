Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ProKidney’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

PROK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ProKidney in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ProKidney in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ProKidney in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProKidney currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.20.

ProKidney Price Performance

Shares of PROK opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. ProKidney has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProKidney will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in ProKidney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ProKidney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProKidney during the third quarter valued at $1,370,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of ProKidney during the third quarter valued at $18,020,000.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology, engages in developing cellular therapy candidates. It is developing Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in a Phase III development program, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease; and Phase I clinical trial for patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract.

