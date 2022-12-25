Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROKGet Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ProKidney’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

PROK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ProKidney in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ProKidney in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ProKidney in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProKidney currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.20.

ProKidney Price Performance

Shares of PROK opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. ProKidney has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProKidney will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in ProKidney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ProKidney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProKidney during the third quarter valued at $1,370,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of ProKidney during the third quarter valued at $18,020,000.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology, engages in developing cellular therapy candidates. It is developing Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in a Phase III development program, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease; and Phase I clinical trial for patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract.

