Jet Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $58,289.69 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.29 million and approximately $58,289.69 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00014415 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00037009 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00040956 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005871 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00020300 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00227663 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01603788 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $64,754.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

