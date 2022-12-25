Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $27.26 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $27.26 million and $59,150.69 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01603788 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $64,754.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

