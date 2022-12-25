Jet Protocol Trading Down 27.6% Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $27.27 million and $59,303.45 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014490 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00037199 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040619 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005924 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020125 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00226504 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01603788 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $64,754.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.