Joule Financial LLC Buys 298 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,123 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.56. 7,307,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,254,015. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

