Joule Financial LLC Invests $374,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 233,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 50,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,635 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 84,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 50,090 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 38,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,453,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,758. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63.

