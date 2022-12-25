Joule Financial LLC Purchases 14,353 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Joule Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,353 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 0.9% of Joule Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $219,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $1,233,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 21,825,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,721,740. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.52. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $99.14.

