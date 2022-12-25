Joule Financial LLC Purchases 725 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Joule Financial LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $95.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,977,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,463. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.71. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

