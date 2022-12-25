Joule Financial LLC Sells 2,282 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Joule Financial LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $233,726,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,386,000 after buying an additional 2,389,846 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 279,012.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after buying an additional 2,232,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,577,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,089,000 after buying an additional 1,945,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,951,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after buying an additional 1,893,201 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.87. 16,347,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,282,299. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

