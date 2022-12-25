Joule Financial LLC Sells 4,862 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Joule Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,616,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,313,063. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

