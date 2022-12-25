JUNO Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $77.99 Million (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00007053 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, JUNO has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. JUNO has a market capitalization of $77.99 million and approximately $296,898.93 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About JUNO

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 65,659,212 coins. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

