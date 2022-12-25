JUNO (JUNO) Price Tops $1.19 on Major Exchanges

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00007094 BTC on popular exchanges. JUNO has a market cap of $78.17 million and approximately $292,100.95 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JUNO has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About JUNO

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 65,651,502 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

