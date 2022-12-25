JUNO (JUNO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $78.01 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. JUNO has a market cap of $78.01 million and approximately $299,396.58 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00007040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JUNO has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUNO Profile

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 65,666,936 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars.

