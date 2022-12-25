Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Acquires 8,269 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $32.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $43.05.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.