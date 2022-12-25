Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 125,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 41,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 112,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHR opened at $49.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $56.24.

