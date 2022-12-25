Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

MA opened at $343.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.35 and a 200 day moving average of $329.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $330.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

