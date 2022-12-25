Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Buys 14,995 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,995 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,560 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,816,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,880,000 after acquiring an additional 300,899 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 66,736,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,135,000 after acquiring an additional 815,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average of $31.37. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.