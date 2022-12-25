Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $647,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 34,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,828 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $203.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $256.54.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

