Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Purchases 965 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 444.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

