Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 507.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $65.76 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $81.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.08.

