Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.15.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.32. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$26.34 and a 1-year high of C$35.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30. The company has a market cap of C$6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 12.95.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.58%.

About Keyera

(Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.