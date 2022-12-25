Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Jay Allan Muelhoefer Sells 5,000 Shares

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total transaction of C$750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,215 shares in the company, valued at C$782,250.
Jay Allan Muelhoefer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 14th, Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 10,000 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.34, for a total transaction of C$1,543,426.00.
Kinaxis Price Performance
Shares of TSE KXS traded down C$1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$147.00. The company had a trading volume of 47,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,469. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60. Kinaxis Inc. has a twelve month low of C$119.48 and a twelve month high of C$182.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$148.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$146.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
