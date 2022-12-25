Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Jay Allan Muelhoefer Sells 5,000 Shares

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total transaction of C$750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,215 shares in the company, valued at C$782,250.

Jay Allan Muelhoefer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kinaxis alerts:

On Monday, November 14th, Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 10,000 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.34, for a total transaction of C$1,543,426.00.

Kinaxis Price Performance

Shares of TSE KXS traded down C$1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$147.00. The company had a trading volume of 47,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,469. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60. Kinaxis Inc. has a twelve month low of C$119.48 and a twelve month high of C$182.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$148.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$146.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Kinaxis

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KXS shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank set a C$203.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$208.11.

(Get Rating)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.