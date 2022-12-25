Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Buys 3,407 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 13.8% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $54,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,280,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,075,000 after purchasing an additional 235,892 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 669,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,741. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $50.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.

